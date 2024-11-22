LONDON, Nov 22 — London's Gatwick Airport, the second busiest in Britain, evacuated a large part of a terminal as a precaution due to a security incident, the airport said on X today.

The airport said part of its South Terminal, one of two, had been evacuated while it investigates the incident, adding that passengers were currently being prevented from entering the building.

A large part of the South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident.



Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal while this is ongoing.



Safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority.... pic.twitter.com/srjjz4rra0 — London Gatwick LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) November 22, 2024

Gatwick is located 30 miles (48km) south of London.

Local police had no immediate comment on the incident. — Reuters



