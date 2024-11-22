HONG KONG, Nov 22 — Authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore have dismantled an international prostitution ring involving Japanese porn stars, with 39 suspects arrested as part of the crackdown.

The operation uncovered charges for services reaching as high as HK$150,000 (RM91,000), Hong Kong police said.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Hong Kong police began investigating a locally controlled syndicate that used social media platforms to promote Japanese sex workers.

Chief Inspector Tang Hoi-tung of the organised crime and triad bureau was reported saying that the syndicate marketed their services using provocative photos and adult film covers, even organising gatherings where clients could meet actresses.

“The group charged thousands to tens of thousands of Hong Kong dollars, taking half of the earnings,” Tang was quoted saying.

Some actresses reportedly charged HK$150,000 (RM91,000) for sex.

According to the report the syndicate made more than 100 hotel bookings over the past year, earning an estimated HK$20 million (RM12.1 million). Hong Kong police coordinated with authorities in Macau, Singapore, and Japan after discovering the group was also operating in these locations.

So far, the arrests include seven core members of the syndicate and three Japanese sex workers in Hong Kong, while Singaporean authorities detained one syndicate member and three Japanese workers.

Police operations are ongoing in Japan.

The alleged female mastermind and two core members in Hong Kong face additional money laundering charges involving HK$19 million (RM11.5 million), alongside charges of living off the earnings of sex workers and controlling prostitution, the South China Morning posted.

During the operation, 10 flats were raided across Hong Kong, and 25 women were detained, including locals, two-way permit holders from mainland China, and foreign nationals from Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, and Laos.