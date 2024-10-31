TOKYO, Oct 31 — A manager of a Uniqlo store in Tokyo has been arrested for secretly filming female customers in its fitting rooms, police said today.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD)’s juvenile development division told Japan’s Kyodo News that Kohei Takahashi was arrested on suspicion of secretly filming nine female customers, including a 15-year-old high school student, when they were trying on clothes at the store.

The 35-year-old is accused of inserting a smartphone under the fitting room curtains or doors at Uniqlo’s Atre Vie Otsuka store in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward between July 28 and August 13.

Police said that the suspect admitted to the charges when he was arrested, reportedly telling them, “I couldn’t stop myself from wanting to see their underwear.”

According to the MPD, Takahashi’s crimes first came to light when he agreed to questioning on a voluntarily basis on August 23 for allegedly attempting to take upskirt images of a high school girl on a JR Yamanote Line train.

At that time, 44 video clips were found on his smartphone, which are believed to have been taken in the fitting rooms of the Uniqlo store.

In response, Uniqlo Co Ltd issued a statement apologising to the victims and their families.

“We take very seriously the fact that there was a breach of trust at a store where customers should be able to enjoy shopping with peace of mind, and we will promptly take necessary measures such as reviewing store apparatuses including security cameras and by conducting thorough employee training,” the company said.