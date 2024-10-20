JAKARTA, Oct 20 — The eighth Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto rode a specially made presidential vehicle, the MV3 Garuda Limousine, made by state-owned weapons manufacturer PT Pindad, from the Senayan legislative complex to the State Palace here today, reported Indonesian News Agency (Antara).

Prabowo rode the white MV3 Garuda or Maung Garuda after the swearing-in ceremony at the Senayan Parliament Complex. It was the first time the presidential vehicle was shown to the public, complete with a vehicle plate reading “Indonesia”.

“Of course, we are proud because our newest vehicle, the MV3 Garuda Limousine, the work of our people, is used in a historic momentum,” the president director of PT Pindad, Abraham Mose, said in a statement.

He further said he is grateful to Prabowo for continuing to trust PT Pindad.

Meanwhile, the director of technology and development at PT Pindad, Sigit P. Santosa, said Prabowo will be the first to use the domestically made vehicle.

Maung Garuda is a light tactical 4x4 SUV that is intended to support close combat operations and navigate difficult terrains.

Based on the official Pindad website, Maung is designed for agile and reliable manoeuvrability to support the mobility of its users in various operational fields.

The SUV has a safe speed of 120 kilometres per hour, six-speed manual transmission, and a range of up to 800 km.

Maung can be fitted with a 7.62-mm weapon bracket, SS2 V4 weapon console, GPS navigation device, vehicle tracker, and other equipment.

The four-passenger car weighs 2,160 kilogrammes and can be modified for various purposes.

However, the vehicle for Prabowo has been modified in a European style with chrome rims. On the back, it bears a “Garuda” logo.

Prabowo is often referred to by the code name “Garuda”. — Bernama/Antara