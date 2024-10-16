NETHERLANDS, Oct 16 — Dutch judges handed a retired psychologist a suspended sentence Tuesday for illegally selling anti-nausea medicine, despite the man confessing to having also supplied more than 100 deadly concoctions used for euthanasia.

The East Brabant District Court gave Wim van Dijk, 80, a six-month suspended sentence and 40 hours of community service for selling domperidone, a medicine used to treat nausea and vomiting, court documents said.

“The suspect cannot be equated with a doctor or pharmacist and he was not authorised to have a medicine in stock, offer it for sale or deliver it to third parties,” the judges said.

Van Dijk also admitted to selling domperidone together with the deadly so-called “Potion X”, used for euthanasia.

But the judges said, “it is worth noting that the suspect is not accused of assisting suicide in the present case.”

“As the public prosecutor explained, there are no known deaths to date in which the suspect could be held criminally responsible for providing Potion X and domperidone,” the judges said.

Providing Potion X was not punishable under Dutch law, Dutch media reports added.

“It was only punishable if it could be demonstrated that people have died as a result of taking the medicine,” the NOS public broadcaster said.

Although euthanasia is legal in the Netherlands, it can only be provided under very strict conditions and supervision by a doctor.

Last year, a Dutch man was sent to jail three-and-a-half years for selling the “suicide kits” which prosecutors said led to the deaths of at least 10 people.

Van Dijk said he bought 213 kits last year from the same man, only identified in Dutch media as “Alex S.” for privacy reasons, before selling or distributing the deadly cocktails himself.

Van Dijk would first consult a prospective user, as though still practicing psychology, before deciding to provide them with the kit, court papers said. — AFP



