BEIJING, Oct 14 — A spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry said today that Taiwan independence is incompatible with peace in the Taiwan Strait, and the provocations of the “Taiwan independence” forces will inevitably be countered.

“China has always been committed to maintaining peace and stability in the region. Taiwan is a part of China, and the Taiwan issue is China’s internal affair that brooks no foreign interference,” said spokesperson Mao Ning, addressing a query at a regular press briefing on China’s latest military activity. — Reuters