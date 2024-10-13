BEIJING, Oct 13 — A man in China has ignited a public safety debate after a video surfaced of him purportedly sleeping and watching a movie while his car’s self-driving system took control.

In the viral video shared on Weibo, the driver and his passenger are seen lying under blankets in the front seats, eyes closed or glued to the screen, while their car zoomed along the highway at speeds exceeding 110 km/h.

The car was later identified as a Zeekr electric vehicle, according to Nanjing-based Chinese language newspaper Modern Express.

Zeekr’s self-driving system, Navigation Zeekr Pilot (NZP), which was launched in 2023, isn’t fully autonomous.

The system serves as a driver-assistance tool designed to help with highway driving, handling tasks such as lane changes and highway exits.

However, it requires the driver to stay alert and engaged. If the steering wheel isn’t touched for too long, the car will issue an alert to remind the driver to take control.

But the driver apparently found a way to bypass this safety measure — he placed a bottle on the steering wheel, fooling the system into thinking he was still in charge.

The identity of the driver and the distance he travelled are still unknown, but traffic authorities have issued a stern warning that such recklessness could have serious consequences.

In China, drivers caught misusing self-driving systems face penalties such as licence suspension, fines of up to 2,000 yuan (about RM1,215), up to 15 days of detention, and, in more severe cases, criminal charges.

The incident quickly gained traction on social media, with related topics attracting over 46 million views on Weibo.

Many users were outraged by the driver’s irresponsible actions. One person commented, “This driver is acting like it’s full autopilot,” while another noted, “Even with fully autonomous cars, there are still risks — this technology isn’t fully mature yet.”

A third suggested the driver’s licence should be permanently revoked, calling his actions a “ticking time bomb.”

China’s push towards smart vehicles is undeniable, with the China Society of Automotive Engineers predicting that by 2030, 70 per cent of the cars sold will have advanced driver-assistance systems, and 20 per cent will be entirely driverless.

However, recent incidents highlight the potential dangers of over-reliance on these technologies. In August, a similar case was reported in Zhejiang province when a car equipped with a smart driving system failed to brake or turn at a roundabout, crashing into a roadside barrier and slightly injuring the driver.