OTTAWA, Oct 5 — A woman described by police as a serial killer was arrested and charged yesterday with three murders this week in Toronto, Niagara Falls and another Canadian city.

The grisly attacks spanned three days from Tuesday to Thursday.

“She is a serial killer,” Niagara Police Chief Bill Fordy told reporters when asked if the label was fitting.

Sabrina Kauldhar, 30, was arrested at a suburban Toronto hotel after police linked the killings, determining the suspect’s description matched in each case.

She faces murder charges in the deaths of a 60-year-old woman in her Toronto home, a 47-year-old man at a Niagara Falls park and a 77-year-old man in a Hamilton, Ontario parking lot.

Fordy said the suspect is believed to have randomly targeted her victims in Hamilton and Niagara Falls. Investigators told AFP the first victim in Toronto, who was found with “visible trauma” to the body, was known to her assailant.

Police came across the second victim in Niagara Falls after responding to emergency calls about a disturbance. He was pronounced dead at the park.

The last victim — a retired school teacher who was followed by the suspect to his vehicle in a Hamilton parking lot — suffered “significant injuries consistent with stab wounds,” police said in a statement. He later died in hospital. — AFP