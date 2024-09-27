MIAMI, Sept 27 — The sheriff of Taylor County, Florida, has advised residents who disobeyed mandatory evacuation orders to write their name and birthday on their arm or leg to assist identification later.

According to the WDHN news website, the request was made as Hurricane Helene bore down on Florida, with weather experts warning that the severity could lead to “unsurvivable conditions”.

It is predicted to hit the panhandle and the Big Bend as a Category Four storm.

A Category Four hurricane, the second highest level, is one in which catastrophic damage is inevitable.

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office also asked the residents to provide other details to assist in rescue operations and for contacting next-of-kin.

Earlier, the US National Hurricane Center pleaded with residents in the path of the storm to heed mandatory evacuation orders or face life-threatening conditions.

Airports in Tampa, Tallahassee, and St. Petersburg all suspended operations on Thursday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned North Florida residents to flee before time ran out.