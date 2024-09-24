BANGKOK, Sept 24 — According to Thai media, Thailand’s Marriage Equality Bill has cleared its final hurdle to ratification with its royal endorsement.

The Thai Enquirer reported that once the bill has received formal endorsement from His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, it will then be published in the Royal Gazette, making it officially law in the country.

Thailand’s Senate voted 130-4 to pass the bill in June, after it was approved in the lower house.

With the bill, Thailand will become the first country in South-east Asia and the second in Asia after Taiwan to recognise same-sex partnerships.