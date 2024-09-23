NEW DELHI, Sept 23 — A troop of monkeys reportedly saved a six-year-old girl from a rape attempt in Baghpat, according to a report by the Times of India.

The girl’s parents claimed that a man had taken their child to an abandoned house, where he attempted to sexually assault her when several monkeys rushed towards him, forcing him to flee.

“My daughter was playing outside when the accused took her away. The man could be seen in nearby CCTV footage, walking on a narrow lane with my daughter,” the girl’s father said.

“He also threatened my child that he would kill me... My daughter would have been dead by now if the monkeys had not intervened,” he added.

The child related her experience to her family after she reached home, telling them how the monkeys had “saved her from the accused”.

“We’ve heard about the incident involving monkeys and are investigating the matter,” said Bhagpat police circle officer Harish Bhadoria.

He said that following the parents’ complaint, the accused, who is currently on the run, will be charged under India’s Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Posco) Act.

Harish added that the police are trying to identify and nab the suspect.

