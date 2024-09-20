BEIJING, Sept 20 — Japan's ambassador to Beijing has asked for more security for Japanese nationals in China after a 10-year-old Japanese boy was killed this week in a knife attack that was the second to target school students.

In a statement issued today, the embassy said Ambassador Kenji Kanasugi spoke to China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong over the phone.

It did not detail Sun's response, but said Japan has urged the Chinese government to do its utmost to ensure the safety of Japanese nationals there, as well as provide details on the incident.

The child died early on Thursday morning after being stabbed on his way to school at about 8 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Wednesday by a 44-year-old assailant surnamed Zhong.

It was the second such attack near Japanese educational centres in China in recent months as diplomatic ties remain strained between the two countries. — Reuters