BRASILIA, Sept 1 — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday ordered the country’s telecommunications regulator Anatel to shut down Elon Musk’s social media platform X after the billionaire failed to comply with an order to name a legal representative in Brazil.

What is the conflict about?

Justice Alexandre de Moraes and Musk have been in a public feud for months, after X failed to comply with legal orders to block certain accounts accused of spreading “fake news” and hate messages. X, formerly known as Twitter, claims Moraes threatened to arrest one of the company’s legal representatives in Brazil if it did not comply. Musk’s platform had shut all of its Brazil offices due to what it called “censorship” by the judge, though its service had remained available for users in the country.

When will that take effect?

Moraes ordered the social media giant to be taken down immediately in Brazil. Shutting down the messaging platform could take hours or days as Anatel has to communicate with telecommunications carriers to drop X traffic. Moraes also froze financial assets of Musk’s Starlink by issuing an order to block the accounts of the satellite internet network that has rapidly expanded the number of its users in Brazil. The judge’s motive was to cover unpaid fines amounting to 18.5 million reais (RM14.17 million) he had previously slapped on X for ignoring judicial orders. Responding to a post that mentioned reports that Starlink accounts had been blocked, Musk called Moraes a “dictator” on X.

How will platform X be shut down?

Under Brazilian laws governing the internet, social media must have a representative based in the country. The judge said companies that breach Brazilian law can have their activities temporarily suspended. Regulator Anatel has begun to notify carriers to ensure they drop X. Users could still be able to dodge the blockage by using VPNs. But to avoid that loophole, Moraes said that individuals or companies who tried to keep access to the social network that way could be fined up to 50,000 reais a day.

What is the possible impact?

X is widely used in Brazil and is an important means of communication, especially for politicians as a means to put out their views and attack their rivals. The country is about to enter the campaign phase for local municipal elections in October that will decide the mayors of 5,568 towns and cities.

Right-left divide on the issue?

Reactions to the feud between Moraes and Musk are divided. Some X users shared Musk’s criticism of the judge’s decisions, saying he was undermining freedom of speech in Brazil. Others agree with the judge’s view that Musk should not be above Brazilian law.

Supporters of former hard-right President Jair Bolsonaro see Musk as an ally in their opposition to Moraes’ investigations into so-called digital militias that have been accused of spreading “fake news” and hate messages during Bolsonaro’s government which extended from 2019 to 2022. — Reuters