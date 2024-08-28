RIYADH, Aug 28 — Saudi Arabia on Tuesday denounced comments made by Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who suggested constructing a synagogue within the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, reported Xinhua.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry voiced the kingdom’s “categorical rejection” of what it described as “extremist and provocative statements” by the Israeli minister. The ministry also urged respect for the historical and legal status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The kingdom renewed its call to the international community to assume its responsibilities in putting an end to the humanitarian catastrophe endured by Palestinians and activating serious mechanisms to hold Israeli officials accountable for the ongoing violations of international laws, norms, and resolutions, read the statement.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, holds sacred significance for both Muslims and Jews and has long been a flashpoint for deadly violence between the two sides.

Under the status quo, non-Muslim worshippers may visit the site in the heart of the Old City but are not permitted to pray there.

In remarks to Israeli Army Radio earlier on Monday, Ben-Gvir said that “Jews can pray on the Temple Mount,” adding that under his term as the national security minister, there will be “no discrimination” between Jews and Muslims.

However, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a press statement that “there is no change in the status quo on the Temple Mount.”

In a statement posted on its website, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also condemned Ben-Gvir’s remarks about building a synagogue inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The OIC also denounced “the ongoing incursions and desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards” by extremist settler groups and ministers in the Israeli government under the protection of Israeli forces, describing these actions as a continuation of Israel’s violations of the sanctity of holy sites and freedom of worship and “a blatant breach” of the Geneva Conventions and international law.

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, also condemned the Israeli minister’s statement, saying it confirms Israel’s “desire to continue to inflame the situation and ensure that stability is not achieved in the region.”

Meanwhile Jordan’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday strongly condemned the reported Israeli plan to fund Jewish settlers’ storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

In a statement, the ministry called the plan a blatant and unacceptable violation of international law, urging a clear international stance of condemnation and opposition against it.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah said it reflects Israel’s systematic policy to alter the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites.

Qudah warned that the move could further heighten tension in the West Bank and plunge it into a cycle of chaos and violence, particularly following the expansion of Israeli military operations and settler violence in the area.

He reiterated that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims and is supervised by the Jordanian Waqf.

The spokesperson demanded that Israel, as the occupying power, cease all violations against the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, respect its sanctity, and uphold the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites.

On top of that, he stressed that Jordan would continue to take the necessary measures to stop the attacks on the holy sites.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, holds sacred significance for both Muslims and Jews and has long been a flashpoint for deadly violence between the two sides. Under the status quo, non-Muslim worshippers may visit the site in the heart of the Old City but are not permitted to pray there. — Bernama-Xinhua