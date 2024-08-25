JERUSALEM, Aug 25 — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today Israel would take all measures necessary to defend itself, after the Iranian-backed Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel in retaliation for the killing of a senior commander.

“We are determined to do everything possible to defend our country, to return the residents of the north safely to their homes and to continue to uphold a simple rule: Whoever harms us — we harm him,” he said in a statement. — Reuters