KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Former UK prime minister Liz Truss abruptly exited the stage at a Suffolk event when a remote-controlled banner, featuring a lettuce and the words “I crashed the economy”, was used as a backdrop.

Looking ticked off, Truss said, “That isn’t funny”, and walked out of her own book promotion event.

The Guardian reported that the campaign group, Led By Donkeys, lowered the remote-controlled banner featuring a picture of a lettuce and the phrase “I crashed the economy”.

At that time, the former PM, who served for only 45 days, was discussing the US presidential election at the event in Suffolk.

As she sat on stage in a bright green dress, voicing her support for Donald Trump with, “I support Trump, and I want him to win”, the banner was lowered behind her.

Truss remained unaware until the host brought it to her attention, stating that he had “no idea where that’s come from”.

Some in the audience laughed. Truss, visibly unimpressed, walked off the stage. Some audience members applauded as she exited.

According to The Guardian, the lettuce image and joke arose from the final days of Truss’s premiership when the Daily Star launched a live stream of a lettuce to see whether her battle to survive in No. 10 could last longer than a 60-pence iceberg lettuce from Tesco.