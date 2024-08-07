KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Social media executives must not continue reaping enormous profits while the United Kingdom suffers from widespread rioting, its MPs declared last night.

According to UK’s The Sun, they said platforms like X, TikTok, and Facebook should adhere to the same legal standards as newspapers and television stations.

This call comes in the wake of a man becoming the first to admit to inciting racial hatred on social media during the riots.

Yesterday, Jordan Parlour, 28, of Leeds, was remanded in custody after urging his Facebook followers to attack a hotel housing migrants. He admitted an offence under the Public Order Act and will be sentenced on Friday.

In recent days, UK politicians have criticised the inaction of tech leaders, including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, for failing to ban accounts that incite violence from far-right extremists and radical Islamists.

In the UK, newspaper editors who publish content encouraging extremist violence face severe repercussions, including potential shutdowns, The Sun added.

The spread of false information on social media has sparked violence following the murders of three girls in Southport last week.

Tory MP James Cleverly, who previously warned tech executives to curb disinformation when he was home secretary, was quoted as saying, “It is unacceptable for them to take the profits but not comply with their responsibilities.”

Meanwhile, Labour MP Josh Simons, who has experience working with big tech in AI, blamed their algorithms for instigating violence.

He said, “Tech bosses can’t expect to wield power far exceeding that of any newspaper editor without bearing any responsibilities.”

Labour MP Chris Curtis told The Sun, “Social media bosses need to step up and address the vile messages stoking division and encouraging violence in recent days.

“There is a direct connection between the disinformation and hate spread on these platforms and the broken windows and burned-down shops in our communities today.

“While they have profited immensely from online content, it’s high time they assumed a corresponding level of responsibility.”

Former Labour frontbencher Fabian Hamilton added, “Social media companies must be held accountable for the hate, division, and far-right militancy that has been incited within our communities.

“Most media outlets are regulated, preventing the spread of irresponsible, dangerous, and provocative rhetoric. Serious questions also need to be answered regarding the involvement of rogue state actors.”

On Monday, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper indicated that the Online Safety Act, enacted last year, might require additional powers to tackle misinformation and the incitement of violence.

Downing Street has stated it was working with tech companies to ensure the swift removal of harmful content but insisted that they must do more “to counter misleading and inflammatory material.”



