WASHINGTON, Aug 2 — Top US diplomat Antony Blinken said yesterday there was “overwhelming evidence” that opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia won Venezuela’s contested presidential election.

“Given the overwhelming evidence, it is clear to the United States and, most importantly, to the Venezuelan people that Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia won the most votes in Venezuela’s July 28 presidential election,” Blinken said in a statement.

President Nicolas Maduro was announced the victor in last Sunday’s election — a result that defied pre-election polls, setting off deadly protests and global criticism.

Yesterday, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico joined the United States and the European Union in calling for Caracas to release detailed voting data.

“The announcement of results by the Maduro-controlled National Electoral Council (CNE) were deeply flawed, yielding an announced outcome that does not represent the will of the Venezuelan people,” Blinken said.

“The CNE’s failure to provide the precinct-level official results, as well as irregularities throughout the process, have stripped the CNE’s announced outcome of any credibility.”

Blinken said detailed tally sheets published by the opposition, led by Maria Corina Machado, showed Gonzalez Urrutia won “by an insurmountable margin.”

Machado said in an opinion piece published yesterday in the Wall Street Journal that she was in hiding and “fearing for my life” after Maduro threatened to arrest her and Gonzalez Urrutia.

Maduro’s moves “are an undemocratic attempt to repress political participation and retain power. The safety and security of the democratic opposition leaders and members must be protected,” Blinken said, also calling for detained protesters to be freed.

Years of damaging US sanctions have failed to dislodge Maduro, who is claiming his third six-year term and enjoys loyalty from the military leadership, electoral bodies and other state institutions.

“Now is the time for the Venezuelan parties to begin discussions on a respectful, peaceful transition in accordance with Venezuelan electoral law and the wishes of the Venezuelan people,” Blinken said. — AFP