NUSANTARA, July 30 — Indonesian President Joko Widodo spent his first night in the eagle-shaped palace of the country’s proposed new capital Nusantara ahead of official meetings yesterday, as the outgoing leader works to allay fears about the beleaguered infrastructure project.

Jokowi, as the president is known, has been rushing to complete as much of the new capital as possible before he steps down in October, despite Nusantara facing multiple construction delays, a lack of foreign investment, and managerial and land issues.

“This is a big job. It can take 10, 15, 20 years,” Jokowi told reporters outside the new Garuda Palace yesterday.

“This is not a job that takes one or two years.”

The dramatic bird-shaped palace, comprised of 4,650 blades that make up the eagle’s wings, is the centrepiece of the new capital.

Yesterday, the president admitted he didn’t sleep well on his first night, but said that water, electricity and the internet, which had delayed his initial planned move this month, were now available.

He did not specify how long he planned to work there.

Carved out of jungle on the tropical island of Borneo, the US$32 billion (RM148.5 billion) infrastructure project is located about 1,200km from the current capital, Jakarta.

Preparing to hold Independence Day celebrations in Nusantara on August 17, Jokowi has in recent weeks been more pragmatic in his remarks about the new capital.

“Lots of people think we are rushing...No, we’re not rushing the job. It’s in accordance with procedures,” he said.

On Sunday, the president donned a black touring jacket and rode Nusantara’s new toll road on a motorcycle, flanked by several government officials and social media influencers.

In recent months Jokowi has broken ground on schools, office complexes in Nusantara and promised foreign investment. But years after announcing his signature project, intended to ease the burden on the traffic-ridden, polluted, sinking and over-populated Jakarta, zero foreign funding has been committed.

Doubts deepened last month after the top two officials overseeing the project resigned without explanation.

President-elect Prabowo Subianto has promised to continue developing Nusantara after he is inaugurated but analysts say he will prioritise funding his own signature “nutritious food” programme. — Reuters