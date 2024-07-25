PHNOM PENH, July 25 — A Cambodian court fined an opposition leader six billion riels (RM6.8 million) today for defaming the ruling party by claiming democracy had regressed since the former prime minister’s son took power last year.

In a February interview with foreign media, Candlelight Party leader Teav Vannol said the kingdom was “getting worse in terms of democracy” under the rule of Hun Manet.

Hun Manet took power in 2023 after his father Hun Sen stood down after nearly four decades of iron-fisted rule.

The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) election landslide that made Hun Manet premier was widely decried as a sham after main challenger the Candlelight Party was barred from participating.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Thursday found Vannol “guilty of public defamation” and ordered him to pay six billion riels to the plaintiff, the CPP.

He was also ordered to pay 10 million riels to the state

Vannol was abroad and not present at the ruling.

His lawyer, Choung Choungy, said he was disappointed by the ruling and that his client had merely been “expressing his opinion”.

He said they would discuss whether to appeal.

Hun Sen became senate president after stepping down as premier, taking over a key ceremonial role that allows him to act as acting head of state when the king is overseas.

In 2022, deputy Candlelight Party leader Son Chhay was found guilty of defamation for claiming the election commission was biased in favour of the ruling CPP.

He was ordered to pay US$750,000 (RM3.5 million) in compensation to the ruling party and a US$4,250 fine to the state. — AFP