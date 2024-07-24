WASHINGTON, July 24 — Donald Trump will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week at his Florida estate, the Republican ex-president announced yesterday.

Netanyahu arrived in Washington on Monday for a multi-day visit, during which he is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress and meet separately with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Israeli prime minister’s visit comes at a time of US political upheaval, with Biden dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Harris to be his last-minute Democratic replacement.

Meanwhile Trump, who is once again the Republican White House candidate, narrowly survived an assassination attempt just over a week ago.

An initial social media post by Trump said the meeting would be on Wednesday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida — but it was quickly updated to Thursday, and then minutes later to Friday.

“At the request of Bibi Netanyahu, we have switched this meeting to Friday, July 26th,” Trump said.

Netanyahu is scheduled to address Congress on Wednesday and meet with Biden on Thursday afternoon.

An aide to Harris said she will meet with Netanyahu this week, but a date has not yet been announced.

They added that, due to a prior scheduled event, Harris will be unable to attend Netanyahu’s address to Congress — as vice presidents normally do.

Several Democrats have said they will not attend Netanyahu’s speech in protest over Israel’s conduct in the Gaza war. — AFP