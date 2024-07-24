JERUSALEM, July 24 — Israel swiftly condemned an agreement brokered by China yesterday that would bring Hamas into a “national reconciliation government” for post-war Gaza.

The diplomatic spat came as Israel bombarded Gaza, including the southern city of Khan Yunis, where it had ordered a partial evacuation of civilians.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz insisted that “Hamas rule will be crushed” and accused Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas, whose Fatah faction signed the deal, of embracing the group whose October 7 attacks triggered the war.

Any involvement of Hamas in post-war Gaza governance is unacceptable to Israel and the United States, which considers it a terrorist group.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is in the United States to address a joint session of Congress, has vowed to fight on in Gaza until Hamas is eliminated.

China hosted senior Hamas official Musa Abu Marzuk, Fatah envoy Mahmud al-Aloul and emissaries from 12 other Palestinian factions.

Hamas politburo member Hossam Badran framed China’s involvement as a way to counter US influence.

He accused the United States of bias and opposing “any internal Palestinian national consensus”, as well as partnering with “the occupation in its crimes against our people”.

Hamas and Fatah are long-term rivals and fought a brief but bloody war in 2007 in which the Islamists seized control of Gaza.

Fatah dominates the Palestinian Authority, which has limited administrative control over urban areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

‘Gaza is dead’

The text of the deal outlined plans for “a temporary national unity government by agreement of the Palestinian factions” which would “exercise its authority and powers over all Palestinian territories” — the Gaza Strip as well as the West Bank, including Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.

China, which last year brokered a deal restoring relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, said the agreement was a commitment to “reconciliation”.

But Katz criticised Abbas, saying he “embraces the murderers and rapists of Hamas”.

He also rejected any role for the Palestinian Authority in Gaza, saying “Abbas will be watching Gaza from afar”.

The Palestinian presidency, in a statement, welcomed China’s support for a “prompt cessation of fire” and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, as well as its backing for other Palestinian diplomatic efforts.

On the ground, Israel pressed its Gaza assault.

Hours after ordering civilians to evacuate parts of Khan Yunis, including areas that had been declared part of a humanitarian safe zone, its jets pounded the city.

The Gaza health ministry said 73 people had been killed and more than 200 wounded in the area.

A Palestinian man profound despair as casualties are rushed to Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis following Israeli bombardment east of the city. — AFP pic

The Israeli military did not comment on the toll when asked by AFP. But, in a statement, it said its warplanes and tanks “struck and eliminated terrorists in the area”.

Hassan Qudayh, a resident forced to evacuate, said: “Gaza is over, Gaza is dead, Gaza has gone. There is nothing left, nothing”.

AFP correspondents reported air strikes in Gaza City, Jabalia and Khan Yunis, with the military saying Israeli troops had killed militants in “strikes and close-quarters combat” in Rafah.

The war has devastated Gaza’s healthcare system, putting what remains under immense pressure.

“There is no space for more patients... There is a lack of medical supplies, so we cannot save our patients,” said Mohammed Zaqout, the director of Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

The World Health Organization said up to 14,000 people needed medical evacuation from Gaza and that it was “extremely worried” about disease outbreaks.

Landmark speech

The war was sparked by Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel which resulted in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom are still in Gaza, including 44 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 39,090 people, also mostly civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

Beijing’s dealmaking came with Netanyahu in Washington, where he will deliver a landmark speech to Congress on Wednesday.

Netanyahu is also due to meet US President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump on Friday .

He will also meet Vice President Kamala Harris, who has effectively clinched the Democratic nomination after Biden’s exit from the race against Trump in November’s US presidential election.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant wished Netanyahu success in Washington and expressed hope an agreement could be reached for the “release of dozens of hostages”.

“After this matter is resolved,” he added, “we will be ready to return to fighting and apply the pressure.”

The United States has been working with Egypt and Qatar to secure a Gaza ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.

Talks aimed at securing a truce are set to continue, with an Israeli delegation due to travel to Doha on Thursday, a source with knowledge of the talks said. — AFP