BEIJING, July 20 — Eleven people are dead and more than 30 remain missing after a bridge in northern China collapsed amid torrential rains, state broadcaster CCTV reported Saturday.

“Nearly 20 vehicles and more than 30 people” remained missing after the highway bridge in Shaanxi province’s Shangluo collapsed into the river below Friday evening, CCTV said.

The bridge in Shaanxi province’s Shangluo collapsed at around 8.40pm yesterday “due to a sudden downpour and flash floods”, state news agency Xinhua said, citing the provincial public relations department.

Rescue operations were under way this morning, according to Xinhua, with five vehicles so far recovered from the water.

Images on state television CCTV showed a partially submerged section of the bridge with the river rushing over it.

Large portions of northern and central China have been battered since Tuesday by rains that have caused flooding and significant damage.

On Friday, state media reported at least five people dead and eight missing after the rains sparked flooding and mudslides in Shaanxi’s Baoji city.

China is enduring a summer of extreme weather, with heavy rains across the east and south coming as much of the north has sweltered in successive heat waves. — AFP