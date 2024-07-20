RIO DE JANEIRO, July 20 — Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sparked controversy this week after making a joke about violence against women.

At a forum of ministers and business leaders Brasilia, Lula described new data about an increase in abuse against women as “sad news.”

Then, reacting to a study which found such abuse often occurs after football matches, the 78-year-old leader joked “If the guy is a Corinthians fan, it’s OK,” in reference to his favorite team.

The comments, broadcast live on Tuesday, triggered widespread condemnation.

”Besides not being funny, Lula’s comment normalizes a Brazilian tragedy that should worry everyone, especially the president: at least 10,600 women have been victims of femicide since 2015,” Amnesty International wrote on X.

The NGO referred to the report that found physical aggression against women increases by 21 percent on game days, saying: “It’s not OK.”

Far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, himself often criticized for misogynism, also took to social media to berate the “nonsense” uttered by Lula.

There were also reprimands from within the president’s leftist ranks, with congresswoman Fernanda Melchionna posting on X that: “Domestic violence is no joke.” — AFP