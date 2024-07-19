MILWAUKEE, July 19 — Former US President Donald Trump, in his first speech since surviving an attempted assassination, said yesterday a last instant movement of his head at the rally in Pennsylvania saved him from being killed.

“The amazing thing is that prior to the shot, if I had not moved my head at that very last instant, the assassin’s bullet would have perfectly hit its mark. And I would not be here tonight,” Trump said in his speech at the Republican National Convention yesterday. — Reuters