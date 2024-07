PARIS, July 19 — A fix has been deployed for a bug that caused a global IT outage affecting airports, banks and media across the world, the CEO of CrowdStrike antivirus firm said Friday.

“CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts... The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed,” CEO George Kurtz said in a message on social media platform X. — AFP