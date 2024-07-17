DENVER, July 17 — The US Commerce Department plans to issue proposed rules on connected vehicles next month and expects to impose limits on some software made in China and other countries deemed adversaries, a senior official said Tuesday.

“We're looking at a few components and some software – not the whole car – but it would be some of the key driver components of the vehicle that manage the software and manage the data around that car that would have to be made in an allied country,” said export controls chief Alan Estevez at a forum in Colorado. — Reuters