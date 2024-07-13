HANOI, July 13 — A landslide triggered by heavy rains buried and killed at least 11 people who were travelling in a van in northern Vietnam, the country’s disaster management authority said today.

Northern Vietnam has entered its rainy season, with heavy downpours and flooding making travel along mountain roads treacherous.

The landslide hit the 16-seater van around 4.00am local time (5.00am Malaysian time) as it drove through Bac Me district in Ha Giang province, state media said.

Rescuers have recovered 11 bodies, including a boy, according to the disaster agency.

Advertisement

Six others were found alive and taken to a nearby hospital, it said, adding rescuers were still searching for two missing.

Photos and videos on state media showed excavators, ambulances and hundreds of rescue workers at the muddy hillside road.

The rainy season from June to November often brings flooding and landslides to northern Vietnam.

Advertisement

In June, three people were killed in heavy floods in Ha Giang province.

Last year, natural disasters left 169 people dead or missing in the South-east Asian country.

Scientists have warned that extreme weather events globally are becoming more intense and frequent due to climate change. — AFP