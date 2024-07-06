NEW DELHI, July 6 — Eight people were arrested in India today for the murder of a politician who championed the rights of lower-caste Indians, police said.

K. Armstrong, the state boss of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was hacked to death with machetes and sickles near his home in the southern city of Chennai last night.

Six men travelling on motorbikes attacked Armstrong while he was “chatting with friends and supporters” near his home in the Tamil Nadu state capital, the Indian Express newspaper reported.

The men reportedly escaped before anyone could intervene.

Several of Armstrong’s supporters took to the streets later in the evening to protest his assassination and demand justice.

BSP supporters and workers are staging large protests in Tamil Nadu. Ambedkarites across the state are outraged by the brutal murder of BSP state president K. Armstrong. Protests have been ongoing since last night, with a heavy police presence deployed. pic.twitter.com/GOBnwndtnG — सनातन (@NetaClix) July 6, 2024

Senior Chennai police officer Asra Garg said eight suspects were being interrogated after a “preliminary investigation”.

Mayawati, the national head of Armstrong’s BSP, who uses one name, said the attack was “highly deplorable and condemnable”.

“The state government must punish the guilty,” she said in a post on social media platform X.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers and supporters block a road in Chennai as they protest against the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP president ArmstrongThey are demanding immediate arrest of the accused. Armstrong was hacked to death by an unidentified mob of 6... https://t.co/gXaM31gUBL pic.twitter.com/FkMwCbryyY — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2024

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also urged police to speedily conclude the investigation.

“Armstrong’s assassination is shocking and deeply saddening,” he said. — AFP