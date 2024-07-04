Britons have begun voting in a general election that is expected to end over a decade of Conservative rule and put the Labour party back into power by a landslide.

Tories predicted to be in for a thrashing over its handling of the UK economy since Brexit

Labour set to sweep back into power after 14 years but Starmer says no EU return soon

Results expected from 6am tomorrow

Who are the main contenders?

Tories

The Conservative party is the current one governing the UK, with its leader Rishi Sunak currently incumbent as the prime minister.

However, the party is heavily tipped to lose control of power, due largely to a series of chaotic successions since David Cameron stepped down in the wake of Brexit.

It won 365 seats out of 650 in the previous general election.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, leave a polling station during the general election in Northallerton. — AFP pic

The Labour Party

Labour is the other major party in the UK and has regularly swapped control of the government with the Tories. It is currently led by Opposition Leader Keir Starmer, who is expected to be the next prime minister.

Despite the opposition to Brexit, Starmer has pledged not to bring the UK back into the European Union in his lifetime.

It won 202 seats in the 2019 poll.

The other parties that could decide the outcome in the event neither the Tories nor Labour can gain a straight majority are:

The Scottish National Party

The Liberal Democrats

Reform UK

Labour party leader Keir Starmer is heavily tipped to be the next British prime minister. — AFP pic

When is voting?

Voting for the general election started at 7am (2pm in Malaysia) today, with polling stations to remain open until 10pm.

When will the results be out?

Early results should be available by 11pm Thursday, but exit polls at the close of voting should provide an early indication of the outcome.