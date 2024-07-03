MOSCOW, July 3 — Russia’s southern Dagestan region today issued a temporary ban against wearing the niqab in the Muslim-majority republic, citing security reasons after a recent attack against churches and synagogues.

This veil — which hides the entirety of a woman’s face with the exception of the eyes — is “temporarily prohibited until the elimination of existing threats”, said Dagestan’s highest religious body.

Last month, gunmen simultaneously attacked two churches, two synagogues and a police checkpoint in two cities in Dagestan, killing 22 people.

The attacks came just three months after Islamic State (IS) fighters killed more than 140 in an assault on a Moscow concert hall, the deadliest terror attack in Russia for almost two decades.

Advertisement

Few details have surfaced about the identities and motivations of the attackers in Dagestan.

The incidents had echoes of the kind of insurgent violence that struck the North Caucasus during the 1990s and 2000s, however, the Kremlin has dismissed fears of a renewed wave of violent unrest.

In the 1990s, Moscow fought two wars for control of the neighbouring Chechnya region, with President Vladimir Putin touted his success in quashing the insurgency at the start of his presidency.

Advertisement

Militants from Dagestan are known to have travelled to join the Islamic State in Syria. — AFP