JERUSALEM, July 3 — The Palestinian Authority’s health ministry said Wednesday an Israeli strike killed four Palestinians in the Nur Shams camp in the occupied West Bank.

The camp has seen a surge in violence in recent weeks, as Israeli raids and attacks by Israeli settlers have escalated to levels not seen in decades against the backdrop of the Gaza war.

The Ramallah-based health ministry said four people had been “killed as a result of the occupation’s bombing of Nur Shams camp” near the northern West Bank town of Tulkarm.

Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported that the dead were young men, aged 22 to 25, killed in a strike by an Israeli drone near the centre of the camp.

Violence in the West Bank, already elevated before the October 7 attack by Hamas that ignited Israel’s offensive in Gaza, has spiked since then.

On Monday, a woman and child were killed in an Israeli raid in the Nur Shams camp, according to Palestinian officials, and four others were wounded.

In April, a two-day Israeli raid left 14 people dead in Nur Shams, the Palestinian Red Crescent said at the time.

At least 556 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers in the West Bank since the conflict in Gaza began, according to a health ministry tally.

At least 15 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks in the West Bank over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures. — AFP