CAIRO, June 8 ― Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called for an emergency UN Security Council session on “the bloody massacre that was carried out by the Israeli forces” at the al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, official news agency WAFA reported today. ― Reuters
Advertisement
Palestinian president calls for emergency UN security council session on ‘bloody massacre’
Join us on our WhatsApp Channel, follow us on Instagram, and receive browser alerts for the latest news you need to know.
Saturday, 08 Jun 2024 11:37 PM MYT
Advertisement
You May Also Like
Related Articles
Advertisement
Just IN
Advertisement