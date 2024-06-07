WASHINGTON, June 7 — The United States today re-established a temporary pier to boost aid deliveries into Gaza after the structure suffered storm damage and underwent repairs in a nearby port, the country’s military said.

“US Central Command (Centcom) successfully re-established the temporary pier in Gaza, enabling the continued delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza,” the military command responsible for the Middle East said in a social media post.

“In coming days, Centcom will facilitate the movement of vital food and other emergency supplies, in support of the US Agency for International Development,” the post said.

More than two million pounds of humanitarian aid were delivered via the pier earlier this month, but it was damaged by high seas around a week after deliveries began.

The pier was then repaired in the Israeli port of Ashdod before being brought back to the Gaza coast and re-established today.

Gaza is suffering through its bloodiest ever war, which broke out after Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,194 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 36,731 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

Israel has restricted the deliveries of assistance into Gaza, depriving the territory’s 2.4 million people of clean water, food, medicines and fuel. — AFP