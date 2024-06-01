JERUSALEM, June 1 — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today insisted on Hamas’s destruction as part of an Israeli plan presented by US President Joe Biden to end the Gaza war.

“Israel’s conditions for ending the war have not changed: the destruction of Hamas’s military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel,” the Israeli leader said in a statement.

“Under the proposal, Israel will continue to insist these conditions are met before a permanent ceasefire is put in place.

“The notion that Israel will agree to a permanent ceasefire before these conditions are fulfilled is a non-starter,” Netanyahu added.

Advertisement

Today, Biden said Israel was offering a new roadmap towards a full ceasefire in Gaza.

He said Israel’s three-stage offer would begin with a six-week phase that would see Israeli forces withdraw from all populated areas of Gaza.

It would also see the “release of a number of hostages, including women, the elderly, the wounded, in exchange for (the) release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners”, Biden said.

Advertisement

Israel and the Palestinians would then negotiate during those six weeks for a lasting ceasefire -- but the truce would continue while the talks remained underway, Biden said.

Hamas has said it “considers positively” the plan laid out by Biden. — AFP