ANKARA, May 20 — The helicopter that crashed while carrying Iran’s president and foreign minister today did not have its signal system turned on or did not possess such a system, Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said today.

Uraloglu told reporters that since Iran fell within Turkiye’s area of responsibility for emergency response, authorities had checked for a signal from the helicopter upon hearing news that it had crashed.

“But unfortunately, (we think) most likely the signal system was turned off or that the helicopter did not have that signal system, because those signals would definitely see those signals, but they didn’t (show this time),” he said. — Reuters

