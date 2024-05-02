KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system dropped to RM32.19 billion from RM34.14 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds advanced to RM20.57 billion from RM18.71 billion previously.

Today, the central bank conducted a reverse repo tender as well as an Islamic reverse repo tender, and announced the upcoming issuance of a Bank Negara Interbank Bills - Islamic.

BNM also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, and collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities of one- and three-month tenors.

It also revised the Murabahah overnight tender from RM19.4 billion to RM20.6 billion.

At 4 pm, it called for a RM32.2 billion conventional money market tender and a RM20.6 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of April 30. — Bernama

