RENNES, May 2 — French police on Wednesday said they had rescued 66 migrants, including women and children, who were trying to cross the Channel to Britain.

The boat laden with people was spotted in trouble off the coast of the northern town of Dieppe, police said.

The people were brought to Dieppe, where their papers were being checked.

In March, UK government figures showed that more migrants had arrived in the UK since the start of 2024 by crossing the Channel from northern France in small boats than in any similar period before, with some 4,644 undocumented people making the journey.

Migration has become a major political issue in the UK as the country prepares for a general election expected later this year.

Last week UK lawmakers passed a controversial law allowing some asylum seekers to be deported to Rwanda, a measure that has been criticised by rights groups.

Earlier on Wednesday the UK government confirmed that it had begun detaining people for deportation to Rwanda in July under the new policy. — AFP

