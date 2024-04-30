TURIN, April 30 — The G7 is setting up a water coalition to tackle the global water crisis, which is being exacerbated by climate change, France’s ecological transition minister said yesterday.

The Group of Seven industrialised nations meeting for two-day talks in Turin, Italy will commit in a final statement today to “work on the water resource issues”, minister Christophe Bechu told AFP.

“It’s the first time there’s a coalition dedicated to working on it in the G7 format,” he said.

The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and US.

Advertisement

The coalition is expected to be tasked with seeking solutions in areas from pollution, sanitation and food, to disasters like floods and droughts, as well as intensifying political focus on the water crisis in general.

Environmentalists say changing the way the planet manages its water resources is a key part in adapting to a heating climate.

The world has lost around 85 per cent of its wetlands over the past 300 years, according to UN figures, and some four billion people globally already face water scarcity for at least one month a year, according to the US-based World Resources Institute.

Advertisement

Experts urge governments to invest in the conservation and restoration of freshwater ecosystems, making sure people in cities have access to good quality water and are protected from floods, and making food production more resilient to rising seas, floods and droughts. — AFP