BOSTON, Apr 27 — Police detained about 100 people as they moved in to clear an encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters in response to the use of anti-Semitic slurs, the school said.

The action was taken after protesters resorting to “virulent anti-Semitic slurs, including ‘Kill the Jews,’ crossed the line,” the school said in a statement on social media platform X.

The protests against Israel’s war with Hamas began at Columbia University earlier this month before spreading to campuses across the country.

They have posed a major challenge to university administrators who are trying to balance campus commitments to free expression with complaints that the rallies have crossed a line.

Advertisement

Police have carried out large-scale arrests at universities in recent days, at times using chemical irritants and tasers to disperse demonstrators.

In its statement, Northeastern said campus police backed by local law enforcement moved today to clear “an unauthorized encampment” on the campus.

“What began as a student demonstration two days ago was infiltrated by professional organisers with no affiliation to Northeastern,” the school said.

Advertisement

It added that detained individuals who produced a valid school ID have been released and will face disciplinary proceedings, not legal action.

“Those who refused to disclose their affiliation were arrested,” the school said. — AFP



