LONDON, April 24 — British police said today they had arrested three men over the deaths of five migrants including a child who drowned attempting to cross the Channel from France the day before.

The men, two Sudanese nationals aged 22 and 19, and a South Sudan national aged 22, were detained last night, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

They were arrested on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and entering the UK illegally.

“This tragic incident once again demonstrates the threat to life posed by these crossings and bring into focus why it is so important to target the criminal gangs involved in organising them,” said NCA Deputy Director of investigations Craig Turner. — Reuters

