GEORGE TOWN, March 17 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today urged the public not to spin narratives to create baseless stories in light of recent provocations by individuals causing unrest in Penang and nationwide.

He said Malaysia is a diverse nation made up of people from various races, ethnicities and cultural backgrounds.

He said all Malaysians must remain committed to the country’s long-standing principles of unity.

“Speak the truth. There is no need to spin narratives or create baseless stories,” he said in a press conference at his office today.

He said it is inevitable that there are political differences in a democratic society.

“These differences should be handled responsibly without distorting facts,” he said, adding that there are appropriate and constructive ways to express their respective opinions.

He said every individual has a responsibility to ensure that the country continues to progress further with the highest values as an exemplary nation where the people are not marginalised and all interests and rights are protected and appreciated.

“Therefore those who wish to act to the contrary should think about what I said earlier,” he said.

He added that the recent provocative actions of a small number of individuals should not be taken seriously.

He hoped that the individuals, whom he did not name, will be made aware of their responsibilities to the country.