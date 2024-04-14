BEIJING, April 14 — Beijing expressed “deep concern” today over Iran’s missile and drone attack on Israel, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said.

“China expresses deep concern over the current escalation and calls on relevant parties to exercise calm and restraint to prevent further escalations,” the unnamed spokesman said.

Iran on Saturday launched more than 200 drones and missiles at Israel in an unprecedented attack, the Israeli army announced, in a major escalation of the long-running covert war between the regional foes.

Tehran had repeatedly threatened to strike Israel in retaliation for a deadly April 1 air strike on its Damascus consular annexe and Washington had warned repeatedly in recent days that the reprisals were imminent.

“China calls on the international community, especially countries with influence, to play a constructive role for the peace and stability of the region,” the foreign ministry spokesman said.

Beijing’s embassy in Tehran earlier advised Chinese nationals to “strengthen safety precautions” over the “local situation in Iran becoming more severe and complex”. — AFP

