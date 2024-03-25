MOSCOW, March 25 — Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today it was inappropriate to comment on the investigation into last Friday’s shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert centre near Moscow.

Advertisement

He was asked at a briefing to comment on a statement by the Islamic State militant group claiming responsibility for the attack, in which more than 130 people were killed.

The Kremlin also left unanswered a question about the treatment of four detained suspects, pictures of whom were circulated showing injuries that appeared to suggest they had been beaten or otherwise physically abused. — Reuters

Advertisement