PATTANI, March 22 — Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat, the three southern provinces of Thailand, were the targets of a wave of bombing and arson attacks that occurred overnight.

Commander of the Fourth Army Region, Lt-Gen Santi Sakuntanark said an investigation found groups of individuals carried out coordinated arson attacks at various locations in the three provinces. The targets included 7-Eleven convenience stores, shops, cell towers, CCTV, and vehicles.

“At least 30 attacks, including arson and bombing were reported in three southern provinces since early Friday morning.

“Investigation found the arson and attacks were intended to create unrest in the southern provinces in the Ramadan,” he told reporters.

He added that the authorities are checking the CCTV footage to hunt down suspects.

“Authorities have set up checkpoints in these three provinces to hunt down suspects and prevent further attacks,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mayo District Police Chief Pol Col Somsak Tanchareun said one bombing was reported at a petrol station under construction, where a female Myanmar national died.

“A total of 16 arson attacks were reported in Pattani,” he said.

In Yala, Police Chief, Pol Maj Gen Seksan Churungsarit said a total of 11 attacks were reported in Yala.

Among them, a furniture and electrical shop in Bannang Sata, along with a power and telephone pole in Yaha district, were set on fire.

“Car tyres were also torched,” he said.

In Narathiwat, five arson attacks were reported, targeting forklifts, road graders, sawmills, and CCTV cameras. — Bernama