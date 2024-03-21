WASHINGTON, March 21 — Israel has submitted written assurances as required by the US State Department stating its use of American-supplied weapons are not being used to violate humanitarian laws in Gaza, a US official said yesterday.

Israel had until a Sunday deadline to submit written assurances. The State Department will assess by early May whether Israel’s assurances are credible and report to the US Congress.

The Israeli military has been fighting Hamas militants in Gaza since Hamas killed 1,200 people in southern Israel on October 7. Palestinian authorities estimate more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict.

President Joe Biden had last month issued a new US national security memorandum that reminds countries receiving US weapons to stick to international law. — Reuters

