JAKARTA, March 21 — Indonesia’s losing presidential candidate Anies Baswedan has asked the Constitutional Court to order an election re-run that exclude President Joko Widodo’s son from the ticket, his lawyer Ari Yusuf Amir said today.

The president’s son Gibran Rakabuming Raka was running with the winning ticket of Prabowo Subianto and the team of Anies maintains he was unfairly allowed to join the race due to the court’s last-minute change of eligibility rules.

The lawyer said a re-run would ensure there was no “meddling”. The president’s allies have denied any political interference.

Anies’ legal team said its case contains evidence showing Widodo’s government used social assistance to influence the election outcome, which it has rejected. — Reuters

