MOSCOW, March 13 — Russia warned today that the war in Ukraine could spin out of control and expand geographically due to the ill-considered actions of one or two member states from the Nato military alliance.

In a response to Reuters, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow believed the West was walking “on the edge of the abyss” and pushing the world to the edge too with its actions over Ukraine.

Zakharova also advised the West to give up on the idea of strategically defeating Russia. — Reuters

Advertisement