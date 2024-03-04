MOSCOW, March 4 — The Kremlin said today that a purported recording of German military discussions showed the direct involvement of the West in the Ukraine conflict.

Russian media last week published an audio recording of what they said was a meeting of senior German military officials discussing weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv on a bridge in Crimea, prompting Russian officials to demand an explanation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was not clear whether the German armed forces, the Bundeswehr, were acting on their own initiative or it was part of state policy. — Reuters

Advertisement