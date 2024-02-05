PESHAWAR, Feb 5 — Dozens of militants attacked a police station in northern Pakistan early today killing at least 10 officers, a senior commander said.

The attack comes just days before Pakistan votes in a general election that has already seen dozens of attacks on candidates and party supporters.

“More than 30 terrorists launched an attack from three directions. There was an exchange of fire for over two and a half hours,” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police chief Akhtar Hayat Gandapur told AFP.

He said 10 officers were killed and four wounded in the attack on Chaudhwan police station in Dera Ismail Khan district.

The border regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have for years been a hotbed of militancy, with both Pakistan Taliban and Islamic State fighters attacking government and security targets.

Gandapur told AFP that the militants briefly seized control of the police station during the Monday morning assault, which started around 1:30am. — AFP